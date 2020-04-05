MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE MVC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,257. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

