Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MYL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.
Shares of MYL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45.
In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
