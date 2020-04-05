Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MYL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of MYL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

