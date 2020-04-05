Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,031. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

