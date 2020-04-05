Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.
Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,031. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.
About Nanometrics
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
