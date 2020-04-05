Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

LK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

LK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 94,285,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,034,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 1,207,198 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.