Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $153.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 569,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,715. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

