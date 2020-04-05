New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NMFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

