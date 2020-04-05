New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cfra upped their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 1,991,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,055. New York Times has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

