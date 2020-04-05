Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NEM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,798,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,734. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock worth $2,001,369 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

