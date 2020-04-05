NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NRG. UBS Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 6,458,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.