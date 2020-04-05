Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.31 million to $32.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $129.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.07 million to $144.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and have sold 163,533 shares valued at $894,799. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 703,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 844,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.