Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OCUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,301. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

