Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

