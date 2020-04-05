Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

OKTA stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. 2,126,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

