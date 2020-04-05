Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.