Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

OLN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,506. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

