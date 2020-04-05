Oppenheimer Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.70.

IAC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $169.19. 1,102,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,299. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

