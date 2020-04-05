Oppenheimer Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.19.
Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. 11,988,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
