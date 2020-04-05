Oppenheimer Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. 11,988,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.