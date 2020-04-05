Oppenheimer Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

