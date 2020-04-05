ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 88,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ORIX by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

