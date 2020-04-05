ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 88,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. ORIX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

