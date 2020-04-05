Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of OI stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,143. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

