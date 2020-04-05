Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $9.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 4,925,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

