Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 41,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,955. Piraeus Bank has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.
About Piraeus Bank
