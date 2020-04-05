Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 41,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,955. Piraeus Bank has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Piraeus Bank

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

