Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KWR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

