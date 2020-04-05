Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.