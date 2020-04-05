Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. 2,030,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,143. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

