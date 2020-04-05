Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.