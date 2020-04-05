Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

RPAI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit