Robert W. Baird Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.57. 2,837,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

