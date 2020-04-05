Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016,738. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,360 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.