Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 4,714,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,738. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Analysts predict that Roku will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,963,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,057,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

