Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit