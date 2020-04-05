Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.