Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $630.00 price target (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.85.

Shopify stock traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,273. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

