SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

