Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,820. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.