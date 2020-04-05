Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.72 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sorl Auto Parts an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Greenridge Global initiated coverage on Sorl Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company.

Shares of SORL remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.08. Sorl Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

