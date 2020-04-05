Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$43.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec from C$37.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.