Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $40.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QGEN. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qiagen by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

