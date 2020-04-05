Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 1,526,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

