SunTrust Banks Cuts Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 660,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.