SunTrust Banks Cuts Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.
Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 660,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
