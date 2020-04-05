SunTrust Banks Trims Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price to

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 660,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

