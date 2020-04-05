Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $240.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.45.

Tesla stock traded up $25.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,437,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,692. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

