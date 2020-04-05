TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 27,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

