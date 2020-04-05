TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 815,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 96,449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

