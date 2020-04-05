The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PNTG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,263.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.