The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

RUBI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,510. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.