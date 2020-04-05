The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 4,608,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,814. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

