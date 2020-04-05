THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TRPX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 953,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,765. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About THERAPIX BIOSCI/S

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

