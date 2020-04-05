Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
TRMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.88.
Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
