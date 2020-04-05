Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 31.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Trinity Biotech worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.